Man Injured In Onamia Two-Vehicle Crash
An Isle man was injured on Monday morning in a crash at the intersection on Highway 169 and Highway 27 in Onamia, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Collin Tenbruin, 48, of Isle, was traveling eastbound on Highway 27 in a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier when it was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Adam Nesbitt, 31, of New Prague, traveling southbound on Highway 169.
Tenbruin was transported to Onamia Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Mille Lacs County, Onamia Police Department, and Onamia Fire assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.
