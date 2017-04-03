DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Man Injured In Motorcycle Crash In Garrison

Clayton Castle
Apr. 3 2017
Leave a Comment

A 78-year-old man is recovering from serious injuries that he sustained in a one-vehicle motorcycle crash on Sunday in rural Garrison, according to a release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department.

Glenn Huff, 78, of Garrison, was driving eastbound on County Road 26, near Red Oak Dr. when his three-wheel motorcycle lost a rear wheel, crashing into a ditch, and falling down a steep embankment.

When first responders arrived, Huff was conscious and speaking, but was transported by AirCare to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, MN with serious injuries.

No other passengers were on the motorcycle at the time of the crash.

The Sheriff’s Department was assisted on the scene by the Garrison Fire Department and North Ambulance.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

School Bus Crash Sends Two People To The Hospital

Brainerd Man Charged With Burglary & Criminal Sexual Conduct

Drug Arrest Made In Crow Wing County

Small Plane Forced To Land In Crow Wing County

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Davin Stome said

Hello Haydee Clotter, The information given by your blog seems very knowledgeab... Read More

Stef Davies said

Hello Haydee Clotter, The information given by your blog seems very knowledgeab... Read More

Willie Davis said

Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More

Kelly said

I Sure was one of the people that did get a pic with clifford I Just Don't see i... Read More

0

Affinity Plus Offers Paid Parental Leave For All Parents

For Corey Rupp being a new dad all over again for the fourth time around is a little different for him and his family. He’s not as stressed
Posted on Apr. 3 2017

Recently Added

Affinity Plus Offers Paid Parental Leave For All Parents

Posted on Apr. 3 2017

Annual Furr Bowl Draws Large Crowd To Help Animal Shelter

Posted on Apr. 3 2017

Community Spotlight: Archers Shoot For A Perfect Score At State Championship

Posted on Apr. 3 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.