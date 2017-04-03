Man Injured In Motorcycle Crash In Garrison

A 78-year-old man is recovering from serious injuries that he sustained in a one-vehicle motorcycle crash on Sunday in rural Garrison, according to a release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department.

Glenn Huff, 78, of Garrison, was driving eastbound on County Road 26, near Red Oak Dr. when his three-wheel motorcycle lost a rear wheel, crashing into a ditch, and falling down a steep embankment.

When first responders arrived, Huff was conscious and speaking, but was transported by AirCare to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, MN with serious injuries.

No other passengers were on the motorcycle at the time of the crash.

The Sheriff’s Department was assisted on the scene by the Garrison Fire Department and North Ambulance.