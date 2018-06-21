Man Injured In Little Falls Bicycle Crash

A New Ulm man was injured when his bicycle collided with another bicyclist in Little Falls.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says that Thursday afternoon at approximately 2:20 pm, their office received a report of a bicycle accident with injuries on Hilton Road, approximately three miles south of Little Falls, in Little Falls Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Reding, 59, of New Ulm, was riding his bicycle north on Hilton Road. Reding tried to stop for another bicycle that had stopped in front of him when he lost control and went into the ditch on the east side of the road. Reding hit his head when he fell to the ground. Reding was wearing a helmet and he was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Royalton Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance.