Man Hit With Car in Stearns County

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reports a man was struck while blowing snow on November 11.

The Stearns County Communications Center received a call at 9:52 a.m. reporting the crash. The caller reported a man was run over by a truck while blowing snow in his driveway. St. Augusta Fire and Rescue, Mayo Ambulance, and Stearns County deputies responded to the scene. Multiple bystanders were helping the man as officers arrived on scene.

The man hit by the truck was identified as 62-year-old Scott Knochenmus. The woman who struck Knochenmus was his wife, Wendy Knochnmus. She said as she was backing the truck out of the driveway, her foot slipped and hit the gas pedal. When this happened it cause the car to speed up and hit her husband. Knochenmus is seeking further medical treatment for significant injuries at St. Cloud Hospital.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says this crash is still under investigation.

