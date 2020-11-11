Lakeland PBS

Man Hit With Car in Stearns County

Chris BurnsNov. 11 2020

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reports a man was struck while blowing snow on November 11.

The Stearns County Communications Center received a call at 9:52 a.m. reporting the crash. The caller reported a man was run over by a truck while blowing snow in his driveway. St. Augusta Fire and Rescue, Mayo Ambulance, and Stearns County deputies responded to the scene. Multiple bystanders were helping the man as officers arrived on scene.

The man hit by the truck was identified as 62-year-old Scott Knochenmus. The woman who struck Knochenmus was his wife, Wendy Knochnmus. She said as she was backing the truck out of the driveway, her foot slipped and hit the gas pedal. When this happened it cause the car to speed up and hit her husband. Knochenmus is seeking further medical treatment for significant injuries at St. Cloud Hospital.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says this crash is still under investigation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Two Injured, One With Life Threatening Injures After A Crash In Bagley

In Business: Heroes Rise Coffee Company Opens Storefront in Bemidji

Protesters Arrested Wednesday in Minneapolis After Marching Onto, Blocking I-94

Judge Rejects Moving Trial of Former Officers Charged in George Floyd’s Death

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.