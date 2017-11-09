DONATE

Man From Hines Township Killed In House Fire

Shirelle Moore
Nov. 9 2017
A man has died following a house fire in the Hines Township.

He has been identified as 76 year old Oscar Clark Eckstrom of Hines.

Police say he lived in the home alone.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s office got the call a little before 4 am this morning.

Neighbors say they heard a loud explosion.

They later reported the house, located in the 18200 Block of Lookout Tower Road, was engulfed in flames.

First responders from the Blackduck Fire and Beltrami County sheriff’s office responded to the scene.

Firefighters worked to preserve the home but say it was a total loss.

The case is currently being investigated by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Blackduck Fire and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

