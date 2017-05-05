DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Man Charged In Crookston Homicide

Josh Peterson
May. 5 2017
Leave a Comment

CROOKSTON, Minn. (AP) — A homicide suspect captured in Bloomington following a long manhunt is charged with second-degree murder.

Forty-nine-year-old Eddie Markeith Frazier is accused of killing Tawnja Wallace who was found submerged in a bathtub at her apartment in Crookston Wednesday. Court documents show murder charges were filed against Frazier Thursday in Polk County.

Authorities closed in on Frazier in Bloomington following a 6-hour manhunt Wednesday.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says a special agent fired his weapon during the effort to arrest Frazier. The BCA hasn’t released the circumstances, but says the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the shooting.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Valleyfair Prepares Amusement Park For May 12th Opening

Crookston Homicide Suspect Arrested In Bloomington

Valleyfair Prepares Amusement Park For May 12th Opening

GOP Gets In Lockstep In Looming Budget Fight With Dayton

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Emily Johnson said

No it won't because kids usually start smoking before 18 they just find people w... Read More

Nita Walker said

I have purchased the Pleasant Valley School, which closed just before Deer Lake... Read More

Hyde Algo said

Donald. I read all about it on the USA Today website https://www.usatoday.com/st... Read More

Donald said

Wouldn't it be great if the winner was wearing the original ruby slippers that w... Read More

0

Former BSU Running Back Gena Adams Gets Shot At Vikings Rookie Camp

Posted on May. 5 2017

Recently Added

Eye Health and Maintaining Good Eyesight

Posted on May. 5 2017

Last of the Breed

Posted on May. 5 2017

Call The Midwife

Posted on May. 5 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.