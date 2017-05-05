Man Charged In Crookston Homicide

CROOKSTON, Minn. (AP) — A homicide suspect captured in Bloomington following a long manhunt is charged with second-degree murder.

Forty-nine-year-old Eddie Markeith Frazier is accused of killing Tawnja Wallace who was found submerged in a bathtub at her apartment in Crookston Wednesday. Court documents show murder charges were filed against Frazier Thursday in Polk County.

Authorities closed in on Frazier in Bloomington following a 6-hour manhunt Wednesday.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says a special agent fired his weapon during the effort to arrest Frazier. The BCA hasn’t released the circumstances, but says the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the shooting.