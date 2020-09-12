Lakeland PBS

Man Arrested Following Drug Bust and Bomb Disposal Near Merrifield

Lakeland News — Sep. 11 2020

Donald Eugene Lewandowski

The Crow Wing County Bomb Team assisted in a drug bust near Merrifield and dismantled an improvised explosive device in the home.

Donald Eugene Lewandowski was taken into custody and is housed at the Crow Wing County Jail on the following charges:

  • Felony probation violation
  • Two counts of fifth-degree possession of controlled substance receiving stolen property
  • Possession of firearms or ammunition by a prohibited person
  • Possession of an explosive device by a prohibited person

Three other individuals were charged but not arrested for either possession of a controlled substance or possession of firearms or ammunition by a prohibited person.

The Crow Wing County Bomb Team, the Crosslake Police Department, and the Minnesota BCA executed a search warrant at a home located in the 13000 block of North Horseshoe Lake Road in Mission Township on Wednesday. After the bomb team dismantled and disposed of the improvised explosive device, authorities recovered stolen property and seized methamphetamine and psyilocybin mushrooms with a street value of more than $1,000.

