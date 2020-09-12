Man Arrested Following Drug Bust and Bomb Disposal Near Merrifield

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Crow Wing County Bomb Team assisted in a drug bust near Merrifield and dismantled an improvised explosive device in the home.

Donald Eugene Lewandowski was taken into custody and is housed at the Crow Wing County Jail on the following charges:

Felony probation violation

Two counts of fifth-degree possession of controlled substance receiving stolen property

Possession of firearms or ammunition by a prohibited person

Possession of an explosive device by a prohibited person

Three other individuals were charged but not arrested for either possession of a controlled substance or possession of firearms or ammunition by a prohibited person.

The Crow Wing County Bomb Team, the Crosslake Police Department, and the Minnesota BCA executed a search warrant at a home located in the 13000 block of North Horseshoe Lake Road in Mission Township on Wednesday. After the bomb team dismantled and disposed of the improvised explosive device, authorities recovered stolen property and seized methamphetamine and psyilocybin mushrooms with a street value of more than $1,000.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today