Man Arrested at Scene of House Fire in Outing

A Sartell man was arrested at the scene of a house fire in rural Outing earlier this week.

On Monday, January 31 at 5:31 a.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s Office had received a report of a structure fire on Peninsula Road in Crooked Lake Township in Outing. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that responders had arrived on the scene and found a cabin that was fully engulfed in fire. A full-sized pickup was also on fire near the shoreline of Lake Washburn.

Firefighters and deputies located forced entry to a garage with living quarters on the property. Tyler Opatz, 36, of Sartell was located inside the garage and was taken into custody.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, formal charges are still pending.

The initial investigation indicated that Opatz had no connection with the property, and a search of Lake Washburn also indicated that Opatz spent time on the lake. Deputies also located an second property that Opatz may have been at.

The cabin and the pickup are a total loss due to the fire. The investigation is still ongoing, with the assistance by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

