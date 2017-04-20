Man Arrested And Charged With Child Solicitation

After being charged with a felony in February for allegedly arranging to meet and have sex with an undercover officer who was believed to be a child, a Redby man has now been arrested.

According to the criminal complaint, Gary Lee Cobenais, 43, allegedly responded to an advertisement that had been posted on social media by law enforcement of a young girl looking for sex.

Cobenais responded to the ad and began texting with the investigator who was pretending to be a 15- year- old girl. The complaint says that the investigator told Cobenais via text message that she was 15. Cobenais replied “ur 15 yrs old,” and the investigator replied “ya.”

Cobenais allegedly arranged a meeting and eventually drove to the intersection of Pine Ridge and 28th Street, where the two had planned to meet. The female asked him to flash his headlights so she would know what vehicle he was in. Law enforcement observed a van flash its headlights. Officers made contact with Cobenais who was in the driver’s seat of the van.

Cobenais was charged with the felony but did not appear at the scheduled hearing in March. A warrant was issued March 10 and he was arrested Wednesday. Cobenais was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.