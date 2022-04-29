Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Home Near Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A man has been arrested in Crow Wing County after a woman was found dead in a home just north of Brainerd.

Deputies responded to the home on Smith Road for a welfare check just after 8 on Thursday morning. When they arrived, they located the woman dead in the home and arrested a man at the scene.

The man is being held in the Crow Wing County Jail while awaiting arraignment. Sheriff Scott Goddard does not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Crime Scene Team responded and is assisting the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

