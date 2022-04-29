Lakeland PBS

Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Home Near Brainerd

Lakeland News — Apr. 28 2022

A man has been arrested in Crow Wing County after a woman was found dead in a home just north of Brainerd.

Deputies responded to the home on Smith Road for a welfare check just after 8 on Thursday morning. When they arrived, they located the woman dead in the home and arrested a man at the scene.

The man is being held in the Crow Wing County Jail while awaiting arraignment. Sheriff Scott Goddard does not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Crime Scene Team responded and is assisting the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Chauvin Appeals Murder Conviction for Killing George Floyd

Group of Crow Wing Co. Residents Concerned with Integrity of Voting Systems

Post-Floyd Probe Finds Discrimination by Minneapolis Police

Trial of 3 Ex-Officers in Floyd Death Won’t Be Livestreamed

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.