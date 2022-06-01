Lakeland PBS

Man Accused in MN Clinic Shooting Declines to Look at Survivors

Lakeland News — May. 31 2022

Gregory Ulrich

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — A man accused in a shooting attack on a Minnesota medical clinic that killed one staff member and wounded four others last year refused to look at the survivors as they described their pain and terror.

Gregory Ulrich is being tried on charges of murder, attempted murder and other counts in the Feb. 9, 2021, shooting at the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, a small city about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis. Ulrich sat attentively at the table with his lawyers through the first two weeks of trial.

On Tuesday he laid his head on a courtroom table and wrapped his arms around it as victims took the stand. He didn’t look up through two hours of testimony.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Click It or Ticket Seat Belt Campaign Now Underway for 2022

2021 Named Deadliest Summer on MN Roads in 14 Years

Hill City Man Charged with Murder in Shooting Death of Brother

Fire South of Aitkin Results in Three Deaths

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.