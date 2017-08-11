DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Mall Of America Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

Josh Peterson
Aug. 11 2017
Leave a Comment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The biggest mall in the United States is celebrating its 25th anniversary with cupcakes and party hats.

The Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, will mark the special day Friday with an attempt to set Guinness World Records for the most people wearing conical birthday hats and the most people simultaneously decorating cupcakes, the Star Tribune reported.

The 5.6 million square foot (520,000 sq. meter) mall with more than 520 stores and 11,000 employees generates $2 billion in economic activity and has more than 40 million visitors every year. The mall attracts more visitors than Florida’s Disney World.

The mall’s attractions include an amusement park, an aquarium, an indoor zip line and a mirror maze. It also holds fundraisers, dance-a-thons, tribute concerts and celebrity appearances. The mall, its retailers and events raise about $12 million for nonprofits annually.

“As we look ahead beyond our 25th birthday, we expect to include more entertainment in our retail mix, and continue to integrate digital tools to help enhance the guest’s stay,” said Greta Anderson, a spokeswoman for the mall. “We’ve succeeded in leading the retail and entertainment space for 25 years, and it’s been a great ride.”

The anniversary celebration will also include a one-of-a-kind cake from Bartolo “Buddy” Valastro of TLC’s reality TV show “Cake Boss.” Valastro’s family owned business, Carlo’s Bakery, is opening a location at the mall by the end of the year.

Anderson said an upscale CMX Theater will also open at the mall later this year, with a high-end bar and gourmet food.

Multiple Guinness World Records have previously been set at the mall. Records include largest number of people playing in a handbell choir, the most Ninja Turtles in one place and the largest number of people tying their shoes at the same time.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Minnesota Sees Growing Wind Energy Capacity

Minnesota Mosque Explosion ‘Deeper And Scarier’ Than Threats

Two Weeks Of Extra Speed Enforcement Results In 16,580 Citations

Mall Of America Shuts Down Ride Similar To Deadly Ohio Fair Ride

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

John Westad said

Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More

Jarrod Mankie said

Haydee, thank you for the coverage. You did an awesome job. - Jarrod (past comma... Read More

CC said

The drug and alcohol problem has been on-going for some time, extreme measures s... Read More

Latest Story

Mille Lacs Walleye Fishing Resumes After Month-Long Pause

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Walleye fishing has returned to central Minnesota’s Mille Lacs Lake after a month-long closure. State regulators froze
Posted on Aug. 11 2017

Latest Stories

Mille Lacs Walleye Fishing Resumes After Month-Long Pause

Posted on Aug. 11 2017

State Shows Off Capitol's $310M Face Lift With Weekend Bash

Posted on Aug. 11 2017

Open House Planned For Highway 2 Access Management Project

Posted on Aug. 11 2017

Founder Of School Of Rock Excited To See Students Making Music

Posted on Aug. 11 2017

Mille Lacs Lake Walleye Fishing Reopens

Posted on Aug. 11 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.