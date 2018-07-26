Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Major Credit Agency Upgrades Minnesota’s Bond Rating To AAA

Lakeland News
Jul. 26 2018
Leave a Comment
Lakeland News
Contact the Author Lakeland News
news@lptv.org

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle these dope d... Read More

Jasmine said

This is a friend of mine neighbor. They have been tormenting them for a long tim... Read More

Ali said

It is the same cop. Martin is chief of police. He probably went up there so that... Read More

J.C. Bender (@Solexander) said

"...Koochiching County Deputy Mastin..." Is he related to Bemidji's Police Ch... Read More

Latest Story

Match Play Gets Underway At 94th Birchmont Golf Tournament

Posted on Jul. 26 2018

Latest Stories

Match Play Gets Underway At 94th Birchmont Golf Tournament

Posted on Jul. 26 2018

Reroute Project Continues On Section Of North Country Trail

Posted on Jul. 25 2018

Golf Tips: Straightening Out Your Swing

Posted on Jul. 25 2018

20 for 20: John Yourd (1999)

Posted on Jul. 25 2018

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Summer Cucumber & Tomato Salad

Posted on Jul. 25 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.