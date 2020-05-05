Lakeland PBS

Mack Excited to Be First-Ever Beaver Drafted by Minnesota Whitecaps

Lakeland News — May. 5 2020

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Latest Stories

Bemidji Coaches and Student-Athletes Play "Jacks" Bingo

Posted on May. 5 2020

Republicans Putting Pressure on Walz to Reopen Businesses More Quickly

Posted on May. 4 2020

Sanford Health Advises Bemidji City Council on Effects of COVID-19, Warns of Surge

Posted on May. 4 2020

Protest Held in Bemidji to Reopen Minnesota

Posted on May. 4 2020

U.S. Senate Candidate Talks Reopening MN For Business in Crosslake

Posted on May. 4 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.