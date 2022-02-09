Lynn Eaton Wins Bemidji Ward 5 Special Election

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Lynn Eaton has won a place on the Bemidji City Council following Tuesday night’s special election.

Eaton will fill the Ward 5 seat that was previously held by Nancy Erickson, who announced her resignation from the council last September.

In order to win a seat on the council, someone would have needed to receive more than 50% of the vote. If no candidate tallied more than 50%, then a runoff election would have taken place between the top-two vote-getters. Eaton was the top vote-getter with 134 total votes, which is 52.96% of the vote total, enough to win the seat on the council.

Bill Batchelder was Eaton’s main competition. He finished with 91 votes, or about 35.97% of the tally.

Breaking down the numbers even further between the top-two vote-getters, Eaton topped Batchelder 51-31 in absentee ballots and 83-60 in Election Day ballots.

Results for all candidates are as follows:

Lynn Eaton – 134

Bill Batchelder – 91

Kevin Campbell – 1

Micaiah Graham – 5

Don Heinonen – 21

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today