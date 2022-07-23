Lakeland PBS

Lumberjack Alumni Return to Bemidji for All School Reunion

Mary BalstadJul. 22 2022

Bemidji’s All School Reunion has kicked off for the weekend, and over 1,000 Lumberjack alumni have returned to celebrate.

The committee did not expect to be planning the celebration for three years, but after cancellations due to COVID-19, graduates young and old are able to finally attend the get-together.

Plenty of events are scheduled for Saturday, July 23rd, including a cornhole tournament at Nymore Park, the all school choir at the high school, and, of course, the parade at 6 PM with 1940 graduate LaVerne Whelan as the Grand Marshall.

Following the parade will be the All School Reunion street dance with two separate stages for the crowd. More information can be found on the Bemidji All School Reunion website.

