Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Lumber and Lace Fashion Show Combines Style With Common Building Materials

Rachel Johnson
Oct. 11 2018
Leave a Comment

Fashion shows and the Mid-Minnesota Builders Association are two things you probably would not think would normally go together, but that was not the case in Brainerd tonight.

Lumber and Lace is an abstract fashion show that has the goal of bringing attention to the local building industry. The designs shown in the fashion show were all inspired and partially created by materials used in the building industry. The proceeds from the event support the Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity and the Tools for Schools Program.

“We’re pretty amazed with the creativity of the designs and nobody has really much to base it on so it’s really neat to see how unique and creative each design is. We have nine designs. All of them are from members of our association,” explained Colleen Faacks, Mid-Minnesota Builders Association Executive Officer.

The Lumber and Lace fashion show was open to the public with a ticket and they hope to continue the tradition next year.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center To Host “Luminating Life” Fundraiser

Central Lakes College Hosts “The Night Out” Fundraiser

Brainerd Celebrates History With Four Days Of Events

Nisswa Women’s Club Raises Funds By Walking Down the Runway

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Estella Ramczyk said

That was a wonderful article by Anthony Scott about the BMX and what Justin Bar... Read More

JH said

Until this comment.... Read More

Bryan Krantz said

Much appreciation to LPT News for covering this event. There was a lot of hard... Read More

Loretta Rivera said

Wow a story without mentioning race of perps....refreshing!... Read More

Latest Story

Essentia Health In Brainerd Now Offering Care At Home

Essentia Health in Brainerd is now extending some of their services to the patient’s home. Julie Jensen has been hired as a community
Posted on Oct. 11 2018

Latest Stories

Essentia Health In Brainerd Now Offering Care At Home

Posted on Oct. 11 2018

Minnesota Investing Millions To Fight Opioid Epidemic

Posted on Oct. 11 2018

Gov. Mark Dayton Heads For Third Back Surgery

Posted on Oct. 11 2018

Two People Sent To Hospital After Crash Near Bagley

Posted on Oct. 11 2018

Level 3 Sex Offender Moving Back To Wadena

Posted on Oct. 11 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.