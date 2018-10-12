Lumber and Lace Fashion Show Combines Style With Common Building Materials
Fashion shows and the Mid-Minnesota Builders Association are two things you probably would not think would normally go together, but that was not the case in Brainerd tonight.
Lumber and Lace is an abstract fashion show that has the goal of bringing attention to the local building industry. The designs shown in the fashion show were all inspired and partially created by materials used in the building industry. The proceeds from the event support the Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity and the Tools for Schools Program.
“We’re pretty amazed with the creativity of the designs and nobody has really much to base it on so it’s really neat to see how unique and creative each design is. We have nine designs. All of them are from members of our association,” explained Colleen Faacks, Mid-Minnesota Builders Association Executive Officer.
The Lumber and Lace fashion show was open to the public with a ticket and they hope to continue the tradition next year.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
That was a wonderful article by Anthony Scott about the BMX and what Justin Bar... Read More
Until this comment.... Read More
Much appreciation to LPT News for covering this event. There was a lot of hard... Read More
Wow a story without mentioning race of perps....refreshing!... Read More