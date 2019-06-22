Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Longbranch Bar & Grill Still Open During Highway 210 Construction

Jun. 21 2019

Highway 210 going from Brainerd to Ironton will officially be closed off due to construction starting July 8. However, new owners Matt and Lindsay Wedde want to make sure their customers know that they will still be open for business.

“We’ll probably do some drink specials and appetizer specials for construction special just to let people know that we’re still open,” said Lindsay Wedde.

The tentative plan is for a gravel road to still extend to Longbranch and there are some positives to the road construction.

“From what we’ve heard they are going to improve the turn lanes so people will be able to pull in here a lot easier and not have to worry about getting rear-ended out in the highway here because it’s so busy, so that’ll be a big positive for us,” said Matt Wedde.

Construction on highway 210 is expected to be closed until sometime in October.

Chaz Mootz

Contact the Author

Chaz Mootz — cmootz@lptv.org

Related Posts

Adoption Is Love Fund Hosts Foster Bowling Event In Brainerd

Lakeland Team of the Year – Pierz Football vs. Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey

I-35W Bridge Collapse Survivor Speaks At Brainerd Public Library

Bridges Of Hope Hosts Resiliency Workshop In Brainerd

Latest Story

Destination Downtown Contest Launches For Third And Final Year

For the last two years a contest in Brainerd has granted one lucky entrepreneur with a prize pack worth $50,000 to start a new business in
Posted on Jun. 21 2019

Latest Stories

Destination Downtown Contest Launches For Third And Final Year

Posted on Jun. 21 2019

MN State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash In Beltrami County

Posted on Jun. 21 2019

Correction: Level 3 Predatory Offender Relocating To Wadena

Posted on Jun. 21 2019

Owner Of Petting Zoo Charged With Animal Cruelty

Posted on Jun. 21 2019

MnDOT Holds Open House On Highway 371 Construction

Posted on Jun. 21 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate