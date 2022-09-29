Lakeland PBS

Long-Time BSU Professor Dr. Art Lee Dies at 91

Lakeland News — Sep. 28 2022

Dr. Art Lee (Credit: Bemidji State University)

A long-time Bemidji State University professor and author of a book considered the definitive history of BSU has died at the age of 91.

According to his obituary, Dr. Arthur O. “Art” Lee passed away on Saturday, September 24th while surrounded by his family.

Lee was a BSU faculty member of 36 years, from 1959 until his retirement in 1995. His portrait and commemorative plaque hang in the foyer of the new Hagg-Sauer Hall on the BSU campus, and where the Arthur O. Lee Lecture Hall can be found.

He is also the author of the book “University in the Pines,” which was published in 1994 in conjunction with the university’s 75th anniversary celebration.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 21st at First Lutheran Church in Bemidji. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

By — Lakeland News

