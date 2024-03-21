Local Youth Hockey Teams Take Home Hardware from State Tournaments

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A few area youth hockey teams took home some hardware recently, including the Warroad Bantam A boys, who finished as state champions after beating Hopkins 3-0 in the title game.

Also in Bantam A, Northern Lakes beat St. Louis Park 5-3 to claim third place at this year’s state tourney. On the girls’ side, Grand Rapids-Greenway won the 15U B state championship, beating Armstrong Cooper 4-3 in overtime.

In addition, the PeeWee A Warroad boys team finished as state runner-up, and Bemidji Blue won the PeeWee B consolation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today