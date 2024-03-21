Lakeland PBS

Local Youth Hockey Teams Take Home Hardware from State Tournaments

Lakeland News — Mar. 21 2024

A few area youth hockey teams took home some hardware recently, including the Warroad Bantam A boys, who finished as state champions after beating Hopkins 3-0 in the title game.

Also in Bantam A, Northern Lakes beat St. Louis Park 5-3 to claim third place at this year’s state tourney. On the girls’ side, Grand Rapids-Greenway won the 15U B state championship, beating Armstrong Cooper 4-3 in overtime.

In addition, the PeeWee A Warroad boys team finished as state runner-up, and Bemidji Blue won the PeeWee B consolation.

Lakeland News

