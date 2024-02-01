Local Talent Contributes to BSU Men’s Basketball’s Success

Click to print (Opens in new window)

By Logan Veo

Minnesota is known as the State of Hockey, but the Land of 10,000 Lakes produces quality athletes beyond the ice. The Bemidji State men’s basketball team has been taking advantage of the rising high school hoops scene up north, with some local players becoming key contributors to its success.

The Beavers aren’t done adding local talent – they have secured a commitment from Dominic Staples-Fairbanks, a career 2,000-point scorer from Cass Lake-Bena.

The team will continue its campaign on Thursday, Feb. 1 on the road at 19th-ranked Minot State.

