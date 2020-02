Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

While the coronavirus is spreading across the globe, local health officials want to remind the public that there’s already a virus that has claimed more lives in the United States, and it’s one that we are familiar with. Dr. David Wilcox of Sanford Health says around 10,000 people have died from the flu in the U.S. this year.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today