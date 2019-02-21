Local Fraternity Works To Raise Awareness For The Prevention Of Child Abuse

A new organization in the Brainerd Area is working to raise money to combat child abuse. The Kings of Hearts formed in 2018 and meets twice a month to work to raise money for a good cause.

The Kings of Hearts is a fraternal order that was founded by Caleb Hall and Caleb Johnson and became official in March of last year. The group currently has 13 members and partners with Bridges of Hope in the Brainerd Lakes Area. They have set a goal to raise a thousand dollars this year to be donated to raise awareness for the prevention child abuse.

“My co-founder and I, Caleb Johnson, we were part of another local organization and we decided to kind of branch off and do our own thing with views that were more our own. Just really had a passion for our cause and there aren’t really many things like that,” said Caleb Hall, Kings of Hearts Co-Founder and President. “So we found a need and we’re pursuing that need.”

The Kings of Hearts plan to host fundraising events in the future around the Brainerd Lakes Area. For more information email co-founder, Caleb Hall at koh.fraternalorder@gmail.com.