Local Fishing Legend, In-Fisherman Co-Founder Ron Lindner Dies

Nick UrsiniDec. 1 2020

Ron Lindner
(Courtesy: Facebook/In-Fisherman)

Ron Lindner, co-founder of In-Fisherman, passed away on Monday at the age of 86, according to the In-Fisherman Facebook page.

Ron and his brother Al Lindner created the “In-Fisherman Communications Network”, which launched in 1975.

Ron and Al moved to Minnesota from Chicago in 1968 and opened a fishing guide service called the Nisswa Guides League, focusing on trips in the Brainerd Lakes Area. They invented and marketed a number of lures that remain fixtures in tackle boxes around the country, including the Lindy Rig. They also developed the “Fish+Location+Presentation = Success” (F+L+P=S) formula to help simplify fishing methods across the seasons.

The Lindners sold In-Fisherman in 1998 to Primedia.

A statement on the In-Fisherman Facebook page reads: “Rest in peace, Ron. Your accolades are too many and varied to be captured here, right now, but will be revisited as we move forward in a fishing world much influenced by your life of service to the cause.”

Lindner is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dolores, and their seven children and numerous grandchildren.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

