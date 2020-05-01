Local Breweries Adapting to Pandemic Setbacks

Click to print (Opens in new window)

There is no doubt the the adjective “unprecedented” has been used daily to describe how this pandemic is affecting all of our lives.

Small businesses across the country are trying to adapt on the fly in order to survive through this once-in-a-century time. But what happens when the majority of your business depends on an in-person experience before social distancing took its grip on our country? That question is what Jack Pine Brewery in Baxter and Bemidji Brewing are trying to solve daily.

With the help of social media, a strong online ordering service, and dedicated staff, both company’s feel strongly that they will not only survive this experience, but thrive from it.

