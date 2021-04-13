Little Falls Police Warning Public After Suspected Heroin Overdoses

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Little Falls Police Department is warning the public after multiple suspected heroin overdoses in the city recently.

According to a public safety alert issued today, the overdoses occurred in different locations in the city and are believed to be linked to a “bad batch of heroin”. That means the heroin could be laced with other illicit chemicals which makes it even more hazardous and deadly.

The Little Falls Police Department says the goal of issuing the alert is to help ensure people who struggle with heroin and opioid addiction live to seek help for their addictions. Anyone with information related to these overdose incidents are asked to call the Little Falls Police Department at 320-616-5570.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today