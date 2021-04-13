Lakeland PBS

Little Falls Police Warning Public After Suspected Heroin Overdoses

Apr. 12 2021

The Little Falls Police Department is warning the public after multiple suspected heroin overdoses in the city recently.

According to a public safety alert issued today, the overdoses occurred in different locations in the city and are believed to be linked to a “bad batch of heroin”. That means the heroin could be laced with other illicit chemicals which makes it even more hazardous and deadly.

The Little Falls Police Department says the goal of issuing the alert is to help ensure people who struggle with heroin and opioid addiction live to seek help for their addictions. Anyone with information related to these overdose incidents are asked to call the Little Falls Police Department at 320-616-5570.

