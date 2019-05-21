Little Falls Man Arrested For Meth Possession After Police Chase

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force were conducting an operation relating to the trafficking of narcotics on Monday, May 20 at approximately 7:25 p.m. in Little Falls, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

During the operation, agents with the task force observed 34- year-old Benjamin Anthony Tschida of Little Falls, MN in a motor vehicle driving in Northeast Little Falls.

According to a release, agents were able to follow Tschida and asked for assistance from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Little Falls Police Department.

Law enforcement officials attempted to stop Tschida on 7th Ave NE, but he fled the scene in his vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit law enforcement officials observed Tschida throwing items out of his vehicle while continuing to refuse to pull over.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Tschida was later apprehended on 11th Ave NE in the city of Little Falls after a Morrison County Deputy used a pursuit intervention technique to disable Tschida’s vehicle. He was then taken into custody without further incident.

Tschida was arrested on his felony warrants and is facing additional charges of felony fleeing in a motor vehicle and 5th degree possession of drugs.

The items thrown from Tschida’s vehicle were recovered by the Task Force and were identified as methamphetamine.