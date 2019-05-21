Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Little Falls Man Arrested For Meth Possession After Police Chase

May. 21 2019

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force were conducting an operation relating to the trafficking of narcotics  on Monday, May 20 at approximately 7:25 p.m. in Little Falls, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

During the operation, agents with the task force observed 34- year-old Benjamin Anthony Tschida of Little Falls, MN in a motor vehicle driving in Northeast Little Falls.

According to a release, agents were able to follow Tschida and asked for assistance from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Little Falls Police Department.

Law enforcement  officials attempted to stop Tschida on 7th Ave NE, but he fled the scene in his vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit law enforcement officials observed Tschida throwing items out of his vehicle while continuing to refuse to pull over.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Tschida was later apprehended on 11th Ave NE in the city of Little Falls after a Morrison County Deputy used a pursuit intervention technique to disable Tschida’s vehicle. He was  then taken into custody without further incident.

Tschida was arrested on his felony warrants and is facing additional charges of felony fleeing in a motor vehicle and 5th degree possession of drugs.

The items thrown from Tschida’s vehicle were recovered by the Task Force and were identified as methamphetamine.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Little Falls Needs Your Help To Secure New Basketball Court From The Timberwolves

One Person Arrested After $50K Worth Of Methamphetamine Found In Pequot Lakes Home

Sheriff’s Office And FBI Arrest Man In Pequot Lakes On Drug And Weapon Charges

Grand Rapids Man Charged With Multiple Counts Of Possession And Sale Of Controlled Substances

What do you think?

Latest Story

Brainerd Man Pleads Guilty in Brainerd High School Sexual Assault Case

A Brainerd man has pled guilty to 1st degree burglary and assault, stemming from an incident where he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman
Posted on May. 21 2019

Latest Stories

Brainerd Man Pleads Guilty in Brainerd High School Sexual Assault Case

Posted on May. 21 2019

Cass County Sheriff's Office Investigates Leech Lake Drowning

Posted on May. 21 2019

Bemidji Baseball Sweeps Detroit Lakes In Doubleheader

Posted on May. 21 2019

Bemidji Track & Field Hosts Four Other Schools At Invitational

Posted on May. 21 2019

Grand Rapids Lacrosse Falls To Hermantown-Proctor

Posted on May. 21 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.