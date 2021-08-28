Lakeland PBS

Line 3 Protesters Arrested at MN Capitol and in Aitkin County

Lakeland News — Aug. 27 2021

Minnesota Troopers have removed some demonstrators protesting Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 pipeline project at the state capitol today.

Videos posted on social media showed troopers carrying arrested protesters onto a bus as dozens of law enforcement officers surrounded demonstrators. According to a release from the Resist Line 3 Media Collective, six people were arrested. Protesters want Democratic Governor Tim Walz and President Joe Biden to pull permits and shut down the replacement pipeline project.

Indigenous and environmental activists who oppose the pipeline say it violates Native American treaty rights and will aggravate climate change and risk spills. Enbridge says the new pipeline will improve safety with a newer, thicker pipeline.

Six Line 3 protesters were also arrested in Aitkin County yesterday when they would not leave the site at the Swatara pump station. Two people who were secured to the top of a tripod structure were removed by law enforcement, who used a bucket truck to help get them down safely.

Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida said in a press release that no force was used in the apprehension of any of the people arrested.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

UPDATE: Utility Workers Discover Possible Human Bones in Beltrami County

Line 3 Opponents Rally at MN Capitol; Enbridge Says Pipeline Over 90% Done

Get a COVID Shot at State Fair, Walk Away with $100 Reward

Dr. Faith Hensrud Looks Back on Time as BSU, NTC President

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.