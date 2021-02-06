Line 3 Opposition Continues with Caravan Along Pipeline Route
Those who oppose the Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline are continuing to make themselves heard.
On Friday, a group calling themselves water protectors took part in a protest riding in a caravan from Hill City along the route of the pipeline. The group is urging public officials in Minneapolis and Washington to stop Line 3 construction, citing climate change impacts from tar sands oil, Native treaty rights violations, and the threat of oil spills to drinking water.
Enbridge claims Line 3 is an essential maintenance and safety project that enhances environmental protections while also creating more than 5,000 construction jobs. Enbridge also says the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission review of the Line 3 replacement project was thorough and exhaustive – from the environmental impact statement to the certificate of need and route permit.
