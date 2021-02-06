Line 3 Opposition Continues with Caravan Along Pipeline Route

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Those who oppose the Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline are continuing to make themselves heard.

On Friday, a group calling themselves water protectors took part in a protest riding in a caravan from Hill City along the route of the pipeline. The group is urging public officials in Minneapolis and Washington to stop Line 3 construction, citing climate change impacts from tar sands oil, Native treaty rights violations, and the threat of oil spills to drinking water.

Enbridge claims Line 3 is an essential maintenance and safety project that enhances environmental protections while also creating more than 5,000 construction jobs. Enbridge also says the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission review of the Line 3 replacement project was thorough and exhaustive – from the environmental impact statement to the certificate of need and route permit.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today