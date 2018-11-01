Lakeland PBS
Level 3 Predatory Offender Relocating To Brainerd

Anthony Scott
Nov. 1 2018
According to the Department of Corrections, 24-year-old Joel Evan Greenough is scheduled to be released from incarceration and intends to reside in the area of Gillis Avenue and Washington Street, in Brainerd, on November 5th.

Greenough had sexual contact with a 14-year-old and a 10-year-old female. Greenough was known to the victims and sexual contact included penetration.

No community notification meeting will be held, on the account that Greenough has resided in the same location in the past. Public Fact Notification Sheets will be available at the Brainerd Police Department and that same information will be posted on the Brainerd Police Department Facebook page.

Greenough is not wanted by the police at this time. This is not meant to increase fear in the community, but to keep the public informed. Police also ask that the public report criminal activity by this offender or any other individual by calling 9-1-1.

