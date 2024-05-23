May 24, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Level 3 Predatory Offender Now Living in Cass Lake Area

Gerald Lee Jones (Credit: Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

A Level 3 offender has been released from prison and is now living in the Cass Lake area.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that 31-year-old Gerald Lee Jones was released on April 14 and is now living on the 300 block of Spruce Avenue in Cass Lake.

According to information from the Sheriff’s Office, Jones’s offenses included engaging in sexual contact with a known adult female and holding her against her will. Contact included penetration.

Jones also has a history of physically assaulting known adult females and holding them against their will. Force, threats, and weapons have been used to gain compliance.

Authorities say Jones is not wanted by police, but the release of information regarding his move to the area is meant to keep the public informed.

