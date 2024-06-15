Jun 15, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Crow Wing Co. Warning Public About Storm Cleanup Scams

Since a storm hit Crow Wing County this past Wednesday, home repair contractors are out in the area. Local emergency management officials urge residents to watch for and report any suspicious activity.

After a major storm, scam artists and identity thieves often try to take advantage of those cleaning up and needing repairs. Experts advise those in need of such services to not give any sort of down payment, especially if it’s in cash, or sign anything right away. They also say to ask to see the state licenses of any contractors.

Do research on the company and utilize local services or a reputable company. Also, don’t let any work begin until a contract is officially signed.

If you believe you have been the victim of scam, contact the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office at 218-829-4749.

