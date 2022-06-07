Leech Lake Walleye Tournament Returns to Walker After 2-Year Hiatus

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The waters of Leech Lake were well stocked with boats and anglers in the city of Walker this past weekend for their 2022 Leech Lake Walleye Tournament, which returned after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The tournament was a two-day event that included 155 boats and 310 anglers. Anglers checked in and received their numbers around 5:00 am on Saturday and were released by 7:00 am after a short prayer and anthem. To keep fishing fair, boats numbered 155 to 1 were alternated and released again on Sunday.

After a two-year suspension of the tournament due to COVID-19, this year’s tournament had a change of format to a virtual fish-and-release. LLWT Co-Director John Dainsberg said that each angler had to download the FishDonkey app to track the results of their fish. They was asked to measure their fish, snap a photo of the measurement, take a hero shot, and then follow up with a video of the release.

Over a dozen local businesses and organizations that supported this year’s contest, with winner payouts and prizes totaling over $46,000. All proceeds from the LLWT went to non-profit organizations such as the Walker Area Food Shelf, Walker Area Community Center and The Leech Lake Association.

There were 20 winners selected altogether, with 1st through 10th places receiving cash prizes and plaques. Winners of this year’s tournament can be viewed on the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce website.

