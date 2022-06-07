Lakeland PBS

Leech Lake Walleye Tournament Returns to Walker After 2-Year Hiatus

Emma HudziakJun. 6 2022

Photo Credit:John Dainsberg

The waters of Leech Lake were well stocked with boats and anglers in the city of Walker this past weekend for their 2022 Leech Lake Walleye Tournament, which returned after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The tournament was a two-day event that included 155 boats and 310 anglers. Anglers checked in and received their numbers around 5:00 am on Saturday and were released by 7:00 am after a short prayer and anthem. To keep fishing fair, boats numbered 155 to 1 were alternated and released again on Sunday.

After a two-year suspension of the tournament due to COVID-19, this year’s tournament had a change of format to a virtual fish-and-release. LLWT Co-Director John Dainsberg said that each angler had to download the FishDonkey app to track the results of their fish. They was asked to measure their fish, snap a photo of the measurement, take a hero shot, and then follow up with a video of the release.

Over a dozen local businesses and organizations that supported this year’s contest, with winner payouts and prizes totaling over $46,000. All proceeds from the LLWT went to non-profit organizations such as the Walker Area Food Shelf, Walker Area Community Center and The Leech Lake Association.

There were 20 winners selected altogether, with 1st through 10th places receiving cash prizes and plaques. Winners of this year’s tournament can be viewed on the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Bemidji Lions Walk to D-Feet Hearing Loss Set for Saturday

Second Harvest Announces 2022 Celebrity Chef of the Year

Bemidji Rotary Club Hosting Blood Screening Event at Sanford Health

Northwoods Adventure: Anglers Celebrate the Start of Fishing Season

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.