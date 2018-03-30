Leech Lake Tribal College Names New President

The Board of Trustees of Leech Lake Tribal College has named Raymond Burns as the college’s new president. Burns succeeds the interim president, Dr. Pat Broker, who served the college from 2017-2018.

According to a press release, the decision by the Board of Trustees to select Burns was based on his overall track record of 25 years of commitment to the higher education of Native American students. 15 of those years were spent working with tribal colleges. Burns will take office on May 14th.

Leech Lake Tribal College is a two-year degree granting institution open to the public, but mainly serving the population of the Leech Lake Reservation.