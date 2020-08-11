Leech Lake Tribal College Holds Socially-Distant Graduation Ceremony

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Leech Lake Tribal College held their graduation this past Saturday where guests were able to watch the ceremony from their cars. This year, over 20 students graduated.

Like many other schools, the tribal college experienced some set-backs in the transition to online learning. The challenges that the students and staff faced this year made a graduation ceremony seem even more important, as it signified the culmination of their hard work.

The ceremony was followed by a car parade for the graduates.

