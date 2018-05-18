Leech Lake Tribal College Graduation Ceremony Moved Due To Weather

The Leech Lake Tribal College has moved this week’s graduation ceremony and Anwebiwin Niimi’idiwin Powwow to Cass Lake Bena High School due to the chilly, inclement weather forecast. The ceremony will start at 10 in the morning, with the grand entry happening at 1 in the afternoon.

39 graduates are expected to walk across the stage this year. The class of 2018 will be receiving Associate of Arts, Associate of Applied Science, and Associate of Science degrees that mark the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Approximately half of the graduates are planning to transfer to 4-year Universities while others are planning to enter the workforce with increased opportunities.

The 2018 Valedictorian is Marilyn Miller, Associate of Applied Science in Business Management, and the Salutatorian is Sadie Cooper, Associate of Arts in Liberal Education and Associate of Applied Science in Business Management. The 2018 class chose to select a graduating student to deliver the keynote commencement address. Indigenous Leadership & Liberal Education with STEM emphasis graduate, Alicia Bowstring was chosen to speak and will be delivering remarks to her class and their families. New Leech Lake Tribal College President Ray Burns will also be delivering remarks to congratulate and inspire the graduates to follow their dreams and continue to represent their Nations and communities in a good way.

The event is free to attend and everyone is welcome. There will also be a dinner after the powwow at five.