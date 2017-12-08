DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Leech Lake Band Of Ojibwe Breaks Ground On New Cass Lake Casino

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 8 2017
Leave a Comment

The first steps of creating a new casino in Cass Lake are underway. It’s an ideal location, right on Highway 2. The new Palace Casino took months of planning.

“Taking a look at Indian gaming and its history, Indian gaming has been able to provide to reservations and tribes, it’s allowed them to diversify. Helped them to build their own economies, helped them to expand services,” says District 3 Representative Leroy Staples-Fairbanks III.

The decision to make a new casino came after months of thought and consideration. The project was given the go after an 80/20 vote from the Leech Lake Band Membership.

“We did a feasibility study and really took a look at what are the amenities that we need and what is this new casino going to look like compared to the casino that we already have,” says Staples-Fairbanks.

The plot of land represents more than just a brand new casino. It’s also bringing more than 450 jobs and new opportunities to Cass Lake.

“We can do more events and do more activities and help the band membership out more with programs and businesses,” says secretary and treasurer Archie LaRose.

The building will have a pool, fitness center, family restaurant, arcade, 650 slot machines, four blackjack tables and hotel rooms. The architects will be working closely with the counsel in the next coming months to make the dream a reality.

“I want to thank everyone, including the community members for allowing this to happen and helping us with our finances. It means a lot to us here,” says Leech Lake Tribal Chairman Faron Jackson Sr.

Staples-Fairbanks adds, “I feel that this a game changer for Leech Lake being that the location change. Obviously there’s a lot of reinvigorating of the town that we’re seeing.”

The new casino is set to open in the summer of 2019.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Wellness Court Earns Innovation Award

Golden Apple: Cass Lake-Bena Students Explore With New 3D Technology

Individuals Sought In Cass Lake Homicide Investigation Located

Man Accused Of Murdering Cass Lake Woman In Court

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

Annual Radiothon To End Child Abuse Underway

The phones have been ringing in pledges and donations for the annual Radiothon To End Child Abuse. For 29 years, the big three stations of Paul
Posted on Dec. 8 2017

Latest Stories

Annual Radiothon To End Child Abuse Underway

Posted on Dec. 8 2017

Golden Apple: MMBA Hosts Building Trades Event For Pine River-Backus Students

Posted on Dec. 7 2017

CLC Dean Honored For Work In Equity And Equality

Posted on Dec. 7 2017

Man Injured In Highway 2 Rollover Crash

Posted on Dec. 7 2017

Christmas Tree Permits Available at Chippewa National Forest

Posted on Dec. 7 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.