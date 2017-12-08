Leech Lake Band Of Ojibwe Breaks Ground On New Cass Lake Casino

The first steps of creating a new casino in Cass Lake are underway. It’s an ideal location, right on Highway 2. The new Palace Casino took months of planning.

“Taking a look at Indian gaming and its history, Indian gaming has been able to provide to reservations and tribes, it’s allowed them to diversify. Helped them to build their own economies, helped them to expand services,” says District 3 Representative Leroy Staples-Fairbanks III.

The decision to make a new casino came after months of thought and consideration. The project was given the go after an 80/20 vote from the Leech Lake Band Membership.

“We did a feasibility study and really took a look at what are the amenities that we need and what is this new casino going to look like compared to the casino that we already have,” says Staples-Fairbanks.

The plot of land represents more than just a brand new casino. It’s also bringing more than 450 jobs and new opportunities to Cass Lake.

“We can do more events and do more activities and help the band membership out more with programs and businesses,” says secretary and treasurer Archie LaRose.

The building will have a pool, fitness center, family restaurant, arcade, 650 slot machines, four blackjack tables and hotel rooms. The architects will be working closely with the counsel in the next coming months to make the dream a reality.

“I want to thank everyone, including the community members for allowing this to happen and helping us with our finances. It means a lot to us here,” says Leech Lake Tribal Chairman Faron Jackson Sr.

Staples-Fairbanks adds, “I feel that this a game changer for Leech Lake being that the location change. Obviously there’s a lot of reinvigorating of the town that we’re seeing.”

The new casino is set to open in the summer of 2019.