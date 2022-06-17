Lakeland PBS

Leech Lake Area Chamber Hosting Annual Spring Bike Fling on June 25

Emma HudziakJun. 16 2022

The Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is busy getting prepped for their annual Spring Bike Fling, which will be taking place in both Walker and Hackensack on June 25th.

The annual event, also referred to as “Hack and Back,” has attracted both visitors and locals alike to the Shingobee Connection Trail and Paul Bunyan State Trail for well over three years.

Event organizer Simon Whitehead says that this event will be a fun-filled day, with registration for bikers starting at 9 AM at Walker City Park. Biking will begin at 10:00 AM, and a family bike ride is starting at 10:30.

The 12-mile loop will take place on the Shingobee Connection Trail, which will connect to the Paul Bunyan State Trail. For those who like a challenge, the 24-mile ride will also take place on the Heartland State Trail, also known as the Walker Loop.

With Hackensack and Walker both becoming bicycle friendly communities, an event like this helps to continue that theme. The goal is to not only encourage biking, but to also encourage good physical health for everyone.

More information is available on the Leech Lake Area Chamber website. You can also register for the event here.

By — Emma Hudziak

