League of Women Voters Helps Sponsor Forum for Brainerd School Board Candidates
Candidates running for the Brainerd School Board had a chance to take part in a public forum this week. The forum was presented and organized by the League of Women Voters in the Brainerd Lakes Area as a service to inform voters.
All in attendance at the forum had the opportunity to submit written questions to each candidate and hear what had to say. Due to the large number of candidates, the event was held at Forestview Middle School with two sessions, each running one hour in length.
With a number of forums, this gives the public a special opportunity to hear what each candidate has to say and what they stand for. The Brainerd Lakes Area League of Women Voters hoped it helped give voters a better perspective on each candidate and how they might vote.
Early voting in Minnesota begins September 23rd, and Election Day is on November 8th.
