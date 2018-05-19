Lakeland PBS
Laporte Prepares For 1st Ruby’s Pantry Distribution

Shirelle Moore
May. 18 2018
Ruby’s Pantry has helped hundreds of families all across the state, and soon a chapter will finally be coming to Laporte.

Organizers say the community has been asking for the food distribution service for a while now. Previously, folks in Laporte would have to travel to either Bemidji or Menahga to get a share, so this will be much more convenient for everyone. Organizers says they’re expecting to see families from Cass Lake, Walker, Akeley and Nevis.

Marcel Noyes, the co-site leader for the Laporte’s Ruby’s Pantry, says, “Based on the response we’re getting, we’ll likely have 400 families being served. We’re offering one share per family, and they donate $20 and they receive a share. A share is – you’ll get anywhere from $50 to $150 worth of food stuff. That’s frozen goods, canned goods, dry goods and other toiletries.”

Rick Schnabel, the other co-site leader, adds, “Historically there’s been as much as 98 lbs. of food in a share for a $20 dollar donation. It’s a very good budget stretcher.”

The first distribution will happen next Wednesday at the Laporte Schools building. Kim Goodwin, the Laporte Schools superintendent, says she feels the location is perfect and that many people in the school are excited to be involved and help the community. So far, there are nearly 100 people signed up to volunteer, and many of them are students and staff from the school.

Goodwin says, “We have a lot of families that this will be a much closer location for them to get to, to take part in it. Also, it allows students to volunteer to give back to their community and it allows our staff to volunteer if they choose to give back to the community, so it’s a win-win for us to house it here in the school building.”

Doors open for the distribution at 3:30 in the afternoon. All you need is either two large boxes or two laundry baskets and a $20 donation.

