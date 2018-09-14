Landsburg Landscape Nursery Hosts First Ever Appleooza

Apple picking season is here, and Landsburg Landscape Nursery is hosting their first ever Appleooza.

Landsburg Landscape Nursery always has apple tree seeds for sale, but only for this three-day event can you purchase the fruit at the nursery. The apples are locally supplied by Gilby’s farm in Aitkin and are on sale for three dollars a pound. Not only can you purchase the fruit at Appleooza, but there are coloring contests for kids, and demonstrations on how to plant your own trees.

Appleooza’s last day is tomorrow from nine until four.

To learn more about Appleooza listen to Shelly Boser, Landsburg Landscape Nursery’s Retail Sales Manager, in the video below.