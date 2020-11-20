“Lakes Jam” Announces 2021 Lineup

Organizers from “Lakes Jam” announced the “The Bud Light Main Stage” Lineup today.

The three-day outdoor music festival is listed:

June 24th: Autograph 2pm Kip Winger 4pm Slaughter 6pm Lita Ford 8pm RATT 10pm

June 25th Eric Chesser 2pm The Plott Hounds 4pm Matt Stell 6pm Carly Pearce 8pm Jon Pardi 10pm

June 26th Sailor Jerri 2pm Larry Fleet 4pm Runaway June 6pm Tracy Lawrence 8pm Brothers Osborne 10pm



According to organizers, those who purchased passes for the 2020 festival will receive new passes via email in December.

The Event takes place at Brainerd International Raceway.

Tickets and more information can be found here.