Lakeland Team of the Year- Pierz Football vs. Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey

Jun. 20 2019

The 2018-19 high school sports season is all wrapped up, so we’ve decided to take a look back at some of the memorable teams and performances that made this year so much fun to watch, and we’d like you to be a part of it! We’ve created a bracket and we’re asking you to vote each night as to who you think should be the “Lakeland Team of the Year”. Our team of experts compiled our top 16 teams and placed them in a bracket, grouped by location.

Yesterday, the Red Lake girls basketball team’s fans came out in full force, powering the Warriors to a victory over Greenway Boys Hockey with over 85% of the vote.

Our next matchup features two of the strongest programs in the Brainerd Lakes area, the Pierz football team and the Brainerd/Little Falls girls hockey team. Vote to see who you want to see advance in our bracket!

CLICK HERE to vote for who should advance- Pierz Football or Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey

The Pierz Pioneers football team went undefeated in the regular season for the second straight year, outscoring their opponents by almost 40 points per game. They cruised their way to US Bank stadium, winning each of their first three playoff games by over 38 points. In the state semifinals, in a matchup worthy of a championship, the Pioneers fell to rivals Rochester Lourdes 25-20, who would go on to with the Prep Bowl.

The Brainerd/Little Falls girls hockey team proved their state-run last year was no fluke, going 20-4-1, highlighted by winning the Edina holiday tournament. After beating North Wright County 3-2 in the section championship game, the Warriors headed to the Excel Center and started with a 4-0 win over White Bear Lake. Brainerd/Little Falls then beat Andover in the semifinals 3-2 in overtime and advanced to the championship game for the first time in school history. The Warriors run would come up short, losing in double overtime to Edina 4-3.

AJ Feldman

Contact the Author

AJ Feldman — afeldman@lptv.org

