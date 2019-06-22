Lakeland Team of the Year- Brainerd Adapted Floor Hockey vs. Little Falls Baseball

The 2018-19 high school sports season is all wrapped up, so we’ve decided to take a look back at some of the memorable teams and performances that made this year so much fun to watch, and we’d like you to be a part of it! We’ve created a bracket and we’re asking you to vote each night as to who you think should be the “Lakeland Team of the Year”. Our team of experts compiled our top 16 teams and placed them in a bracket, grouped by location.

Yesterday, the Brainerd/Little Falls girls hockey team defeated Pierz football with almost 80% of the vote.

In today’s matchup in our Lakeland Team of the Year contest, it’s Brainerd Adapted Floor Hockey vs. Little Falls Baseball. You’ll have all weekend to vote to let your voice heard!

Looking to join the girls team in the next round is the Brainerd adapted floor hockey team. The Warriors completed the three-peat, winning their third straight state title. They put an exclamation point on their season with a 13-1 win in the championship game. Brainerd is currently riding a 44 game winning streak, this season, they finished the year 13-0, outscoring their opponents 151-30.

The Little Falls baseball team started the year 8-8 but then hit their stride. As the third seed in the playoffs, they started with a 2-1 win over Bemidji, then crushed top-seeded Alexandria 12 -2, then defeated Bemidji again in the championship game to advance to state for the first time since 2016. At the state tournament, they played St Thomas down to the wire but lost 3-1 to the eventual state champs.