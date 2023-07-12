Lakeland News’ Fourth Broadcasted Episode – July 16, 1998

In honor of Lakeland News’ 25th Anniversary, we’ve decided to dig into the vaults of Lakeland PBS and uploaded the first five broadcasted episodes of Lakeland News. Here’s the fourth broadcasted episode featuring Dennis Weimann, Stacy Christenson, and Mark Brewers.
By — Lakeland News
Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!