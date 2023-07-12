Lakeland News’ Fourth Broadcasted Episode – July 16, 1998

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In honor of Lakeland News’ 25th Anniversary, we’ve decided to dig into the vaults of Lakeland PBS and uploaded the first five broadcasted episodes of Lakeland News. Here’s the fourth broadcasted episode featuring Dennis Weimann, Stacy Christenson, and Mark Brewers.