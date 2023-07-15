Lakeland News 25th Anniversary – Thank You to Our Crew, Volunteers, and Everyone Else!

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Here’s a compilation of our “thank you” messages that we gave during our 25th Anniversary Show. We appreciate all of our past and present reporters and sports directors, production crew, Lakeland PBS staff, and volunteers for their help in getting the newscast on the air every weeknight for the past 25 years. And we also need to thank our friends and loved ones for their support!

