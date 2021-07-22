Lakeland PBS

Lake of the Woods Tourism Prepares for U.S.-Canadian Border to Reopen

Nick UrsiniJul. 21 2021

Preparations are underway for those in the Lake of the Woods and the Northwest Angle area to welcome back tourists from Canada after the recent news that the borders will reopen on August 9.

“It’s the first kind of positive news we’ve heard about the border reopening from Canada since March of 2020,” said Lake of the Woods Tourism Executive Director Joe Henry.

Henry said there is a chance that the second half of the summer and into the fall could be one of the busiest since he took over the role of executive director 10 years ago.

“The second half of August and all of September and all of October to welcome people back up to the Northwest Angle again,” Henry said. “Those are incredible months for fishing, hunting, birding, colors, it is just beautiful up there in the fall. We have the opportunity at two and a half months of really incredible experiences take place that you know just a week ago, didn’t know would happen.”

