Kris Hamling Steps Down as Grand Rapids Girls Basketball Head Coach

Kris Hamling, head coach of the Grand Rapids girls basketball program for the past decade, has announced that she’ll be resigning from the position.

She steps down after leading the Thunderhawks to a Section 7AAA championship in each of the past three seasons, with the team also making three straight trips to state from 2015-18.

Hamling said coaching at her alma mater was a dream come true, but with her daughters Taryn and Heaven both playing at NDSU next year, it was impossible to miss out on that opportunity.

In total, Hamlling coached high school girls basketball for 26 seasons. She collected 211 wins while at Grand Rapids.

