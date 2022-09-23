Lakeland PBS

Knights Of Columbus Walleye Classic Reaches $1 Million Fundraising Milestone

Hanky HazeltonSep. 23 2022

Courtesy: Knights of Columbus

The Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic, held each year on Lake Bemidji, hit a very unique and special milestone this year. Organizers recently presented 11 of their beneficiaries with proceeds from the Walleye Classic, surpassing $1 million in total donations.

The checks were presented by tournament chair John Marcum and treasurer Joe Bofferding on Thursday, September 15th.

“This year we distributed $104,671 to 11 charities, said Bofferding. “Adding this amount to the previous 20 year total of $928,826 brings the 21 year total raised by Kraus Anderson and the Knights of Columbus to $1,033,497,”

Kraus-Anderson started the tournament in 2001 and ran it until the Bemidji Council of the Knights Of Columbus took over the tournament in 2016. Kraus-Anderson still maintains their support and sponsorship of the event.

Julie Dempsey won the Lund Boat/Mercury Outboard/Shoreland’s Trailer package courtesy of Ray’s Sport & Marine of Bemidji in June. Cousins Jace and Charlie Peterson won the whole event with a bag of 23.18 pounds. Jace Peterson claimed the tournament’s big fish, a tournament-record 9.16 pounder.

The 22nd Annual Knights Of Columbus Walleye Classic is set for Saturday, June 10, 2023, on Lake Bemidji.

Returning teams will be able to register to start February 1, 2023. For past competitors with a new partner, registration will begin on March 1, 2023. If there are any remaining openings, registration will be on a first-come basis on March 8, 2023.

All registration will be done on the website kcwalleyeclassic.com.

By — Hanky Hazelton

