Keystone Pipeline Spill Leaks 383,000 Gallons of Oil Into ND Wetlands

We’re learning more information about the Keystone Pipeline spill in North Dakota that has involved thousands of gallons of oil.

The pipeline leaked about 383,000 gallons of oil into a wetlands area Wednesday. Officials say the leak has been contained and has not contaminated drinking water. Roads have been closed in the area to facilitate clean-up, which officials say could take months. Brent Nelson, Walsh County Emergency Manager, said the oil initially sprayed out of the ground before spreading in the area.

Wednesday’s spill happened on an existing part of the system – not the Keystone XL addition that was at the center of environmental protests. The cause of the spill is under investigation.

